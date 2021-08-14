Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.79. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 746,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after acquiring an additional 479,001 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

