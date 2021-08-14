KuCoin Token Market Capitalization Tops $938.53 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Token has a total market cap of $938.53 million and approximately $15.90 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for about $11.71 or 0.00024664 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.96 or 0.00886304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00043802 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

