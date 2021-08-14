K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €13.50 ($15.88) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.89 ($12.81).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

