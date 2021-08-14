Krystal Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KRYS. Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

