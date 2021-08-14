Kristopher R. Westbrooks Sells 15,000 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

