KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

KPT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, KP Tissue currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$10.29 on Friday. KP Tissue has a 1-year low of C$10.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$100.69 million and a P/E ratio of -41.00.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

