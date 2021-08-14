Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces $0.99 Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.9858 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $33.22.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

