Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Announces $0.99 Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.9858 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.
Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $33.22.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
