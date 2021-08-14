KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Price Reaches $32.96 on Top Exchanges

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.96 or 0.00069240 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 40.2% against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $256.54 million and approximately $28.22 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00138814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,518.96 or 0.99839827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.16 or 0.00859669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

