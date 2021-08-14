Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KIM. Truist lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NYSE KIM opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,997.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.