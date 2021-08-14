KeyCorp Comments on Lufax Holding Ltd’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lufax in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lufax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. Lufax has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

