Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 475 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 475 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 470.60 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 434 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

