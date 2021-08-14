Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €50.42 ($59.32).

Shares of DWNI opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €51.84.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

