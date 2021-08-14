Kenan Lucas Purchases 87,885 Shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) Director Kenan Lucas bought 87,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $217,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenan Lucas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kenan Lucas bought 175,000 shares of Qumu stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00.

QUMU stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $44.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 122.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUMU. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,366,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Qumu by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 437,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 204,300 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Qumu in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

