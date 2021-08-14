Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.52%.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 119,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,118. The company has a market capitalization of $879.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Kelly Services news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 21,197 shares of company stock valued at $534,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

