KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KBC Group from €70.00 ($82.35) to €73.00 ($85.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded KBC Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $42.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.36%. Equities analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

