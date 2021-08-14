Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $230.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of KAI opened at $202.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.36. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,846 shares of company stock worth $890,758. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kadant by 0.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

