JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) shares fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.70 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 92.60 ($1.21). 219,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 533,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.80 ($1.21).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88.63. The firm has a market cap of £201.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.79%.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.