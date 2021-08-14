JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nord/LB raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 21.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

