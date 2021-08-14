JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€51.00” Price Target for Talanx (ETR:TLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLX. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price target on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TLX stock opened at €38.36 ($45.13) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.37. Talanx has a 1-year low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a 1-year high of €37.10 ($43.65).

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

