John Ranelli Sells 2,383 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CENT opened at $48.00 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.61.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

CENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

