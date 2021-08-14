John Ranelli Sells 2,383 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CENT opened at $48.00 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.61.
Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
About Central Garden & Pet
Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.
