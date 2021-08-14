Jill Foss Watson Sells 15,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 15,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.98, for a total value of $8,219,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jill Foss Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Jill Foss Watson sold 5,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.31, for a total value of $2,781,550.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 7,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $4,095,640.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.44, for a total value of $4,724,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jill Foss Watson sold 8,900 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.28, for a total value of $4,185,492.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jill Foss Watson sold 21,600 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.28, for a total value of $9,790,848.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jill Foss Watson sold 18,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.68, for a total value of $8,022,240.00.

Shares of CACC opened at $563.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $467.83. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $266.74 and a one year high of $565.81. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after buying an additional 44,589 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,560,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

