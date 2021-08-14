JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,032. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.88. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.10.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

