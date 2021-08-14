JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

