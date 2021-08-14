JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.050-$-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $202 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.73 million.JFrog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FROG. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JFrog from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

