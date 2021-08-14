Jenoptik’s (JNPKF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

