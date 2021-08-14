Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Saipem SpA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saipem in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SAPMF stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. Saipem has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.10.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

