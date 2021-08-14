Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.27) EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FGEN. Cowen lowered their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,771,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,616,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,331,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,562 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.