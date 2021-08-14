Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.36.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.95. Aramark has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 518.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,383 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 9,699.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 2,724,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,951 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,143,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,695 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Aramark by 572.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,680,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

