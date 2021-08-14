Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.65%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 158,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 48,923 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,336.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,469,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

