Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AmerisourceBergen Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AmerisourceBergen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

ABC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $119.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.92. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $1,487,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,101 shares in the company, valued at $23,747,151.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,336,183. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after buying an additional 512,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,233,000 after buying an additional 79,804 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

