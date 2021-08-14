Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.27) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04).

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 4,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $105,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,024.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,639 shares of company stock worth $2,228,516 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

