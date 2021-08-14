James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “JAMES HARDI-ADR pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980’s. They have many product applications including: External siding, trim and fascia, ceiling lining and flooring, partitioning, decorative columns, fencing and drainage pipes. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on JHX. TheStreet raised James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE JHX opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHX. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 0.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

