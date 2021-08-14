iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

STAR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE STAR opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iStar by 35.6% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in iStar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at $1,457,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

