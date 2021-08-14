iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $109.10

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.10 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 43689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.98.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,583,000. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

