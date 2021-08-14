iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,249 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,838,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,203,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,176,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after purchasing an additional 88,435 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,581,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,031,000 after buying an additional 48,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,261,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,159,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.53. 1,043,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,875. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $76.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

