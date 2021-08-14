iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $263.55

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $263.55 and last traded at $263.55, with a volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.32.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $16,650,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

