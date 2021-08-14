iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 583,700 shares, an increase of 354.9% from the July 15th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

