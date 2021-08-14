iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

IUSG traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 716,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,870. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.15. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.94 and a one year high of $106.06.

