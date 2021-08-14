ironSource (NYSE:IS) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.30. 3,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,454,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IS. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

