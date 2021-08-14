ironSource Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of ironSource in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ironSource’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.80 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.41.

ironSource stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. ironSource has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $80,066,000. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $39,908,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $21,000,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $17,076,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $10,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

