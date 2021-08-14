Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

IOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $54.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 81,368 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 310,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

