Investors Buy High Volume of Rackspace Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 4,461 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,106% compared to the average daily volume of 370 call options.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

RXT stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.