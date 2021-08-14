Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13,187.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.59. 10,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,471. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $200.05 and a twelve month high of $302.51.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.