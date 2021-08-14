Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $44.72 on Friday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

