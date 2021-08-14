Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the July 15th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIE. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1,344.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PIE opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.57. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $27.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.