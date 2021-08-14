International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Short Interest Down 67.7% in July

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS IPCFF opened at $4.63 on Friday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPCFF shares. Barclays raised shares of International Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Petroleum from C$6.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of International Petroleum to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

