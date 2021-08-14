Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 316,102 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Intel by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Intel by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $53.49. 15,216,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,619,396. The company has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

