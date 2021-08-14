Insider Selling: Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Sells $234,436.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WAL stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $67,557,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

