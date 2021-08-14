Insider Selling: The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Insider Sells 12,050 Shares of Stock

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

VTC stock opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Friday. The Vitec Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 660 ($8.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The company has a market cap of £711.22 million and a P/E ratio of -132.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTC shares. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

