Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total value of $621,150.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $275.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.91. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,209,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,037,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

