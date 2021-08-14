Insider Selling: Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $76.92 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular during the fourth quarter worth $58,045,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,272,000 after buying an additional 351,097 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Popular by 370.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 425,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,945,000 after buying an additional 335,403 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Popular during the first quarter worth $17,907,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC boosted its stake in Popular by 30.6% during the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,023,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,962,000 after buying an additional 239,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

